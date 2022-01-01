Clam chowder in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve clam chowder
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
|Clam Chowder- TOGO PINT
|$11.00
Heat and Serve at Home
|Clam Chowder- TOGO QUART
|$20.00
Heat and Serve at Home
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|New England Clam Chowder Cup
|$7.00
(Shell clams, bacon, leeks in recipe)
|New England Clam Chowder Bowl
|$12.00
(Shell clams, bacon, leeks in recipe)