Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COBB SALAD$14.50
Turkey or turkey pastrami, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, mixed veggies
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, & avocado
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

 

Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
brisket or pork - cheddar, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mr. Sam’s Cobb Salad$17.99
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, chopped bacon, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, black olives, cucumber, tomato, a hard boiled egg and fresh sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Chicken Tenders

Brisket

Tomato Soup

Cheeseburgers

Prosciutto

Quinoa Salad

Chopped Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston