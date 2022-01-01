Cobb salad in Southeast
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|COBB SALAD
|$14.50
Turkey or turkey pastrami, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, mixed veggies
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, & avocado
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
brisket or pork - cheddar, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Mr. Sam’s Cobb Salad
|$17.99
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, chopped bacon, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, black olives, cucumber, tomato, a hard boiled egg and fresh sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.