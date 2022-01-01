Croissants in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve croissants

La Fillette Bakery image

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Croissant$4.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Almond Croissant$5.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
Butter Croissant image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.40
Chocolate Croissant$4.40
Butter Croissant$4.25
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Cake

Chicken Noodles

Lobsters

Salmon Rolls

Cookies

Crab Cakes

Ball Soup

Noodle Soup

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston