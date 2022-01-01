Fish tacos in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Lobster Rolls

Chai Lattes

Brisket

Quesadillas

Calamari

Italian Salad

Salmon Rolls

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston