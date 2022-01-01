Fish tacos in
Southeast
/
Denver
/
Southeast
/
Fish Tacos
Southeast restaurants that serve fish tacos
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
No reviews yet
1. Baja Fish Taco
$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
