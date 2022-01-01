French toast in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve french toast

The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crunch French Toast$8.00
french baguette egg battered, crushed corn flakes, fresh strawberry, whipped cream
More about The Local
45a4f5f4-4dbb-49af-9e47-52f9729c2e3a image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Meal$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
More about The French Press
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Slices French Toast$6.99
3 thick slices of bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

