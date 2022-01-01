Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

New York Deli News image

 

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich with Fries$13.95
8 oz Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
More about New York Deli News
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Denver

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Paysanne$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust, Egg, Cream, Buttered Leeks, Bacon, Gruyère
Poulet Pistou Crêpe$17.00
Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, tarragon roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach and gruyère cheese
Steak Frites$29.00
Pan-seared bavette skirt steak served with our hand-cut French fries and your choice of béarnaise aioli or green & black peppercorn sauce
More about Le French Denver
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry

200 Quebec St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
More about Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

 

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUSTOMER INFO!$0.00
TELL US HOW YOU ARE PICKING UP YOUR SAM'S NO. 3 STUFF. WE WILL BE DELIVERING OUT SOUTHWEST GARAGE DOOR AREA.
* Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast$14.99
3 farm fresh eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes and a breakfast side.
Short Stack (2 Large)$4.99
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

