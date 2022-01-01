Fruit salad in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve fruit salad
More about Le French Denver
Le French Denver
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Quiche Paysanne
|$14.00
Homestyle Pastry Crust, Egg, Cream, Buttered Leeks, Bacon, Gruyère
|Poulet Pistou Crêpe
|$17.00
Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, tarragon roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach and gruyère cheese
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
Pan-seared bavette skirt steak served with our hand-cut French fries and your choice of béarnaise aioli or green & black peppercorn sauce
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|CUSTOMER INFO!
|$0.00
TELL US HOW YOU ARE PICKING UP YOUR SAM'S NO. 3 STUFF. WE WILL BE DELIVERING OUT SOUTHWEST GARAGE DOOR AREA.
|* Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast
|$14.99
3 farm fresh eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes and a breakfast side.
|Short Stack (2 Large)
|$4.99
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup.