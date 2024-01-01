Goat cheese salad in Southeast
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Goat Cheese & Fresh Fig Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, arugula, pepita & sunflower seed encrusted goat cheese, truffle honey, goat cheese vinaigrette, red onion.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.75
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
|Spinach Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.50