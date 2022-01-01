Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve greek salad

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.99
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$0.00
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese
More about New York Deli News
Greek Salad image

 

Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
More about Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Gyro GREEK Salad$17.99
Gyro meat on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
LG Pork Souvlaki Greek Salad$17.99
Grilled PORK (loin) souvlaki on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
Mini Greek Salad$8.99
A small version of a large Greek salad:
See description above.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

