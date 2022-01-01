Greek salad in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve greek salad
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Greek Salad
|$0.00
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese
Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|LG Gyro GREEK Salad
|$17.99
Gyro meat on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
|LG Pork Souvlaki Greek Salad
|$17.99
Grilled PORK (loin) souvlaki on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
|Mini Greek Salad
|$8.99
A small version of a large Greek salad:
See description above.