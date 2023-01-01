Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve green beans

Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Beans Side$5.00
More about Max Gill & Grill
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Party Green Bean Casserole$21.00
**Available 12.23 & 12.24 only** Green beans, mornay, mushrooms, onions topped with spiced nuts. (Contains gluten & dairy)
Green Bean Casserole$0.00
**Available 12.23 & 12.24 only** Green beans, mornay, mushrooms, onions topped with spiced nuts. (Contains gluten & dairy)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

