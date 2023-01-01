Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve lox

LOX & BAGEL image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOX & BAGEL$15.00
3 oz. of house cured and smoked lox, a generous schemer of cream cheese, served on a fresh bagel. A classic!
LOX, EGGS, ONIONS$17.50
2 Scrambled eggs with lox and onions and choice of toast, served with potatoes, scrambled or pancake style
LOX, EGGS, ONION$17.50
2 Scrambled eggs with lox and onions and choice of toast, served with potatoes, scrambled or pancake style
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS

Rosenberg's Kosher

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Nova Lox$0.00
A classic Jewish delicatessen staple, Nova lox is cured with salt, sugar, and spices, and cold smoked with a hint of anise flavor
Lox CC$8.00
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox, Eggs, & Onions$16.95
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Salad$12.50
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. (GF)
Side of Lox$4.50
Lox Bennie$15.00
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, cold smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

