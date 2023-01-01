Lox in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve lox
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|LOX & BAGEL
|$15.00
3 oz. of house cured and smoked lox, a generous schemer of cream cheese, served on a fresh bagel. A classic!
|LOX, EGGS, ONIONS
|$17.50
2 Scrambled eggs with lox and onions and choice of toast, served with potatoes, scrambled or pancake style
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
BAGELS
Rosenberg's Kosher
942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver
|Nova Lox
|$0.00
A classic Jewish delicatessen staple, Nova lox is cured with salt, sugar, and spices, and cold smoked with a hint of anise flavor
|Lox CC
|$8.00
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Lox, Eggs, & Onions
|$16.95
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Lox Salad
|$12.50
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. (GF)
|Side of Lox
|$4.50
|Lox Bennie
|$15.00
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, cold smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.