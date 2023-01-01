Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$17.00
speck, peroni butter broth, pomme frites
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Max Gill & Grill image

 

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Max Mussels$18.00
PEI mussels, chorizo, tomato-saffron broth, served with garlic bread.
More about Max Gill & Grill

