Mussels in
Southeast
/
Denver
/
Southeast
/
Mussels
Southeast restaurants that serve mussels
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
No reviews yet
Mussels
$17.00
speck, peroni butter broth, pomme frites
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
No reviews yet
Max Mussels
$18.00
PEI mussels, chorizo, tomato-saffron broth, served with garlic bread.
More about Max Gill & Grill
