Pancakes in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve pancakes
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|KID'S PANCAKE WITH SYRUP
|$7.50
|TALL STACK PANCAKES
|$13.50
3 large pancakes served with butter and real maple syrup
|SD Pancake (1) Butter and Syrup
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|1 Pancake
|$3.50
|Short Stack (2 Pancakes)
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Pancakes Stack
|$9.00
|Pancake Meal
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|1 Blueberry Pancake
|$5.99
1 Blueberry Large Pancake
|Stack 3 Large Pancakes
|$6.99
Three large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup on the side.
|1 Large Pancake
|$4.99
Large sweet cream pancake served with country crock and syrup.