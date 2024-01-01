Patty melts in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|PATTY MELT
|$15.00
The perfect comfort food--served warm with cheddar, tomato, grilled onions, on seeded rye bread
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Patty Melt
|$15.75
8 oz Burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Rye Bread & fries
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Patty Melt
|$12.25
Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.