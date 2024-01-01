Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve patty melts

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

PATTY MELT$15.00
The perfect comfort food--served warm with cheddar, tomato, grilled onions, on seeded rye bread
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
Patty Melt$15.75
8 oz Burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Rye Bread & fries
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Patty Melt$12.25
Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
Patty Melt$14.99
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

