Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Southeast

Go
Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PHILLY CHEESE-STEAK$16.00
More about The Local
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - DU

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack - DU

Browse other tasty dishes in Southeast

Steak Salad

Prosciutto

Bisque

Reuben

Hummus

Curry Chicken

Chicken Noodles

Ball Soup

Map

More near Southeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (501 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston