Salmon in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve salmon
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$13.00
|SHAKE - SALMON
|$9.00
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll
|$16.00
King salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Salmon Pontchartrain
|$25.00
Crispy Skin-on Scottish Salmon, Stone Ground Cheese Grits, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Blue Crab, Crawfish Tail, Tosso Ham & Shrimp Butter.