Salmon in Southeast

Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Frank to Table
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

1160 Madison St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$13.00
SHAKE - SALMON$9.00
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll image

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll$16.00
King salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Pontchartrain$25.00
Crispy Skin-on Scottish Salmon, Stone Ground Cheese Grits, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Blue Crab, Crawfish Tail, Tosso Ham & Shrimp Butter.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Grilled Achiote Salmon image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Achiote Salmon$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
More about Chop Shop

