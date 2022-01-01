Southwest bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Southwest
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
More about Luca
Luca
711 Grant Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)
|$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
|Meatballs (Online)
|$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
|Chicken Parmesan (Online)
|$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
More about Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Mac Salad
|$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
|Chilled Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
|Pork Belly Board
|$36.00
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Popular items
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
More about Bistro Georgette
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|11. Short Rib French Dip
|$14.00
Braised Short Rib with melty Mozzarella on a toasted Baguette and served with French Onion Jus
|2. Hummus and Pita
|$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
|9. Fusilli Alfredo
|$14.00
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy Brown Butter Alfredo with Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts and Lemon Zest.
More about Hudson Hill
Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
|Chai
|$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
|Dalgona Whipped Coffee
|$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
More about Joy Hill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|12" The Hunter
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
|12" Mushroom Sally
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
More about Mizuna
Mizuna
225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|Aged Manhattan
|$20.00
Barrel Aged. Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
|Beef Wellington
|$55.00
Our famous Beef Wellington with Foie Gras Duexelle, Sorghum Risotto, Spruce Tips, Grilled Cauliflower, and Veal Demi-Glace
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Maine Lobster Tail Tostada
|$8.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
|French Fries
|$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
|Logan Street Caesar
|$9.00
Roasted garlic-lemon dressing, Parmesan, parsley, ciabatta croutonso. GF Option, Vegetaran.
More about Vesper Lounge
PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vesper Lounge
233 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
|Spicy Chicken Pita
|$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
More about Angelo's Taverna
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Angelo's Taverna
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Large 16" Pizza
|$15.00
16" Pizza
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
More about Postino Broadway
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Uncle
RAMEN • NOODLES
Uncle
95 S Pennsylvania St., Denver
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Ramen
|$16.50
Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion
|Duck Ramen
|$16.50
Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion
|Veggie Khao Soi
|$17.50
Vegan northern thai yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, spicy chili jam, pickled mustard greens, red onion, cilantro, lime
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
|Basket Regular Fries
|$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|Popular items
|BOGO Willy's 1lb
|$27.00
Buy One Get One 1/2 off! Chose a different sauce for each 1lb! Served with waffle fries.
|Pizza Rolls
|$10.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Parmesan wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of Ranch Dressing or Marinara Sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
|Tendies 2 Piece
|$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots
More about Leven Deli Co.
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|PASTRAMI ON RYE
|$14.00
12 day pastrami, mustard on toasted rye.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$6.00
crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, green chilis, swiss cheese, salsa verde. Add Peppers and Onions $1.50, add Pastrami $2
|SMOKED TURKEY
|$14.00
Tapenade aioli, marinated peppers, provolone, shredduce and pickled Fresno chilis on fresh baked sourdough.
More about Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway
TACOS
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway
30 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco
|$5.00
Fried taco dipped in adobo topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping.
|Grilled Mahi Taco
|$5.00
Creamy slaw, charred salsa.
More about Somebody People
Somebody People
1165 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|produce basket
|$25.00
enjoy a single produce basket featuring seasonal and rotating organic vegetables.
this weeks selection feat:
colorado kale
colorado collard greens
colorado turnips
altius living greens
rebel farms bok choy
broccoli
english peas
parsley
|12 oz organic raw trail mix
|$6.00