Southwest bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Southwest

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Luca image

 

Luca

711 Grant Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
Meatballs (Online)$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
Chicken Parmesan (Online)$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway image

 

Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway

218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Mac Salad$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
Chilled Noodle Salad$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
Pork Belly Board$36.00
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miner's Breakfast$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Signature Bacon Flight$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Bistro Georgette image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
11. Short Rib French Dip$14.00
Braised Short Rib with melty Mozzarella on a toasted Baguette and served with French Onion Jus
2. Hummus and Pita$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
9. Fusilli Alfredo$14.00
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy Brown Butter Alfredo with Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts and Lemon Zest.
Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
Chai$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
Dalgona Whipped Coffee$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
Joy Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" The Hunter$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
12" Mushroom Sally$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
Mizuna image

 

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aged Manhattan$20.00
Barrel Aged. Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
Lobster Mac N Cheese$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
Beef Wellington$55.00
Our famous Beef Wellington with Foie Gras Duexelle, Sorghum Risotto, Spruce Tips, Grilled Cauliflower, and Veal Demi-Glace
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Maine Lobster Tail Tostada$8.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
French Fries$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
Logan Street Caesar$9.00
Roasted garlic-lemon dressing, Parmesan, parsley, ciabatta croutonso. GF Option, Vegetaran.
Vesper Lounge image

PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vesper Lounge

233 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
Spicy Chicken Pita$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Angelo's Taverna

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large 16" Pizza$15.00
16" Pizza
Pappardelle Bolognese$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
Postino Broadway image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Uncle image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Uncle

95 S Pennsylvania St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Ramen$16.50
Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion
Duck Ramen$16.50
Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion
Veggie Khao Soi$17.50
Vegan northern thai yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, spicy chili jam, pickled mustard greens, red onion, cilantro, lime
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

1890 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
Basket Regular Fries$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BOGO Willy's 1lb$27.00
Buy One Get One 1/2 off! Chose a different sauce for each 1lb! Served with waffle fries.
Pizza Rolls$10.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Parmesan wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of Ranch Dressing or Marinara Sauce.
10 Boneless Wings$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens image

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
Tendies 2 Piece$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots
Leven Deli Co. image

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PASTRAMI ON RYE$14.00
12 day pastrami, mustard on toasted rye.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$6.00
crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, green chilis, swiss cheese, salsa verde. Add Peppers and Onions $1.50, add Pastrami $2
SMOKED TURKEY$14.00
Tapenade aioli, marinated peppers, provolone, shredduce and pickled Fresno chilis on fresh baked sourdough.
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway image

TACOS

Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway

30 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco$5.00
Fried taco dipped in adobo topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping.
Grilled Mahi Taco$5.00
Creamy slaw, charred salsa.
Somebody People image

 

Somebody People

1165 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.7 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
produce basket$25.00
enjoy a single produce basket featuring seasonal and rotating organic vegetables.
this weeks selection feat:
colorado kale
colorado collard greens
colorado turnips
altius living greens
rebel farms bok choy
broccoli
english peas
parsley
12 oz organic raw trail mix$6.00
Hi-Dive image

 

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.4 (935 reviews)
Takeout
Lincoln's Roadhouse image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln's Roadhouse

1201 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (671 reviews)
Takeout
