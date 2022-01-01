Southwest cafés you'll love

Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
Chai$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
Dalgona Whipped Coffee$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
Hudson Hill
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Breakfast Plate$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
Waffle Brothers
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
House Roasted Turkey Club$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
Ivy on 7th

