Southwest cafés you'll love

Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
|Chai
|$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
|Dalgona Whipped Coffee
|$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Waffle Breakfast Plate
|$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit