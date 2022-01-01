Southwest Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Southwest

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Lou's Food Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's Food Bar

701 N Grant St, Denver

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lou's Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
3 Piece Chicken Tender$7.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
Bone-In Fried Chicken$7.00
Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg
More about Lou's Food Bar
Chook Charcoal Chicken image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Chook for Four$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Chook for You$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)$2.00
with honey butter
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
Au Feu Brasserie image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Au Feu Brasserie

81 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 3.6 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Au Feu Brasserie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston