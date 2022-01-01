Southwest Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Southwest
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
More about Lou's Food Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Popular items
|Lou's Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
|3 Piece Chicken Tender
|$7.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
|Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$7.00
Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|Chook for Two
|$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
|Chook for Four
|$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
|Chook for You
|$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
|Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)
|$2.00
with honey butter
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own
|$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
|Knox Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato