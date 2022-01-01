Southwest sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Southwest
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own
|$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
|Knox Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|PASTRAMI ON RYE
|$14.00
12 day pastrami, mustard on toasted rye.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$6.00
crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, green chilis, swiss cheese, salsa verde. Add Peppers and Onions $1.50, add Pastrami $2
|SMOKED TURKEY
|$14.00
Tapenade aioli, marinated peppers, provolone, shredduce and pickled Fresno chilis on fresh baked sourdough.