Southwest sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Southwest

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
Leven Deli Co. image

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PASTRAMI ON RYE$14.00
12 day pastrami, mustard on toasted rye.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$6.00
crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, green chilis, swiss cheese, salsa verde. Add Peppers and Onions $1.50, add Pastrami $2
SMOKED TURKEY$14.00
Tapenade aioli, marinated peppers, provolone, shredduce and pickled Fresno chilis on fresh baked sourdough.
More about Leven Deli Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston