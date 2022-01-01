Southwest pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Southwest
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|12" The Hunter
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
|12" Mushroom Sally
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Knox Pizza and Tap
100 Knox ct, Denver
|Popular items
|1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own
|$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
|Mozzarella sticks
|$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
|Knox Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
|Tendies 2 Piece
|$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots