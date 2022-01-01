Southwest pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Southwest

Joy Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" The Hunter$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
12" Mushroom Sally$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
More about Joy Hill
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
More about Knox Pizza and Tap
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens image

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
Tendies 2 Piece$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

