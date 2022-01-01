Burritos in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve burritos
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Burrito Box
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, herb-roasted potatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, hatch green chile sauce
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit