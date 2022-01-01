Burritos in Southwest

Southwest restaurants that serve burritos

Build Your Burrito image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Burrito Box
More about Illegal Pete's
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$7.00
More about Hudson Hill
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, herb-roasted potatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, hatch green chile sauce
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
BREAKFAST BURRITO image

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST BURRITO$6.00
crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs, green chilis, swiss cheese, salsa verde. Add Peppers and Onions $1.50, add Pastrami $2
More about Leven Deli Co.

