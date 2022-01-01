Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Southwest
/
Denver
/
Southwest
/
Chicken Wraps
Southwest restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
No reviews yet
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
$14.95
More about Spicy Basil
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
Avg 4.1
(825 reviews)
Chicken caesar salad wrap
$9.00
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill
