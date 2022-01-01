Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobb salad in
Southwest
/
Denver
/
Southwest
/
Cobb Salad
Southwest restaurants that serve cobb salad
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
No reviews yet
Classic Cobb Salad
$15.50
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
Avg 4.7
(1266 reviews)
COBB SALAD
$18.00
MIXED GREENS, AVOCADO, BLEU CHEESE, BACON, TOMATOES, CHIVE, HARDBOILED EGG, RANCH
More about Leven Deli Co.
