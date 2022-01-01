Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Southwest
/
Denver
/
Southwest
/
Edamame
Southwest restaurants that serve edamame
Asian Cajun
2400 w alameda, Denver
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.95
More about Asian Cajun
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.25
Spicy Edamame
$6.25
Spicy Edamame
$6.25
More about Spicy Basil
Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Wedge Salad
Po Boy
Hummus
Pies
Italian Salad
Calamari
Margherita Pizza
More near Southwest to explore
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(122 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Lodo
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
City Park
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Washington Park
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston