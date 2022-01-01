Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Southwest

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve gnocchi

7. Potato Gnocchi image

 

Bistro Georgette - Bistro Georgette: Inside of Avanti

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
7. Potato Gnocchi$13.00
Soft Potato Gnocchi tossed in Basil Pesto with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
More about Bistro Georgette - Bistro Georgette: Inside of Avanti
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Fried Gnocchi$2.00
Lobster Gnocchi$21.00
Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
FAMILY Mushroom Gnocchi Salad$23.00
*Serves 3-4*Arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi, truffle herb dressing
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

