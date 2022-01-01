Gnocchi in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve gnocchi
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|7. Potato Gnocchi
|$13.00
Soft Potato Gnocchi tossed in Basil Pesto with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Side Fried Gnocchi
|$2.00
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$21.00
Sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula, potato gnocchi, with lobster-tomato sauce
|FAMILY Mushroom Gnocchi Salad
|$23.00
*Serves 3-4*Arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi, truffle herb dressing