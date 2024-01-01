Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Southwest

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve pies

Joy Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill - Platt Park

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Special! Nduja & Broccolini Pie$24.00
Tempesta Nduja, spicy oven roasted broccolini, red sauce, basil & garlic, cacio cavallo, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, breadcrumbs, parsley, pickled red onion
Special: Be My Honey Pie$22.00
Special: Gouda Gravy! Thanksgiving Pie$21.00
More about Joy Hill - Platt Park
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Toll House Pie$10.00
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chook Pot Pie (frozen)$9.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park
Item pic

 

The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Whoopie Pie$6.95
Hand Pie of The Day$8.95
More about The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WHOOPIE PIE$4.00
A tender chocolate cake with mint-flavored marshmallow buttercream inside decorated with festive red sugar. perfect to spread some holiday cheer.
WHOOPIE PIE$4.50
A tender chocolate cake with mint-flavored marshmallow buttercream inside decorated with festive red sugar. perfect to spread some holiday cheer. perfect to spread some holiday cheer.
More about Leven Deli

