Pies in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill - Platt Park
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Special! Nduja & Broccolini Pie
|$24.00
Tempesta Nduja, spicy oven roasted broccolini, red sauce, basil & garlic, cacio cavallo, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, breadcrumbs, parsley, pickled red onion
|Special: Be My Honey Pie
|$22.00
|Special: Gouda Gravy! Thanksgiving Pie
|$21.00
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Toll House Pie
|$10.00
Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Chook Pot Pie (frozen)
|$9.95
Chook Chicken Pot Pie - you read that right. A 5" personal frozen pot pie ready for the oven. Flaky pie crust covering a savory mix of our rotisserie chicken, grilled carrots, charred broccoli, gravy, onions and celery. #TeamNoDishes
The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Chocolate Whoopie Pie
|$6.95
|Hand Pie of The Day
|$8.95
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
|WHOOPIE PIE
|$4.00
A tender chocolate cake with mint-flavored marshmallow buttercream inside decorated with festive red sugar. perfect to spread some holiday cheer.
