Wontons in Southwest

NOODLES
Lao Wang Noodle House
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver
|Wonton Noodle Soup (餛飩湯麵)
|$9.95
Hand folded wontons w/noodles in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
|Wonton Soup (餛飩湯)
|$9.95
Hand folded wontons in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
|Spicy Peanut Sauce Wontons (抄手)
|$8.95
Bowl of hand made mini wontons in a spicy peanut based sauce.