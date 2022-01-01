Uptown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Uptown
More about Park & Co
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cup Parm Truffle Fries
|$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
|8 WIngs
|$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Works Fries
|$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
More about D Bar Denver
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
|Pizza Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
|Sliders
|$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
More about Prohibition
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prohibition
504 East Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Green Chile
|$7.00
|Short Rib Burger
|$18.00
|Bread
|$2.00
More about Colorado Campfire
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Tortilla Nachos
|$13.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Chicken, White Cheddar Queso, Shredded Cheddar, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Tomato, Avocado, Lime Crema, Cilantro
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Roasted Chilis, Grilled Onion, House Pork Green Chili, Cavatappi Pasta
|Campfire Burger
|$14.00
Corner Post Meat Grass Fed Beef, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Jam, White Cheddar