Uptown American restaurants you'll love

Park & Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Parm Truffle Fries$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
8 WIngs$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Works Fries$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
More about Park & Co
D Bar Denver image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
Pizza Salad Sandwich$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
Sliders$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
More about D Bar Denver
Prohibition image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prohibition

504 East Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile$7.00
Short Rib Burger$18.00
Bread$2.00
More about Prohibition
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Nachos$13.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Chicken, White Cheddar Queso, Shredded Cheddar, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Tomato, Avocado, Lime Crema, Cilantro
Green Chili Mac & Cheese$15.00
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Roasted Chilis, Grilled Onion, House Pork Green Chili, Cavatappi Pasta
Campfire Burger$14.00
Corner Post Meat Grass Fed Beef, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Jam, White Cheddar
More about Colorado Campfire

