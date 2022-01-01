Caesar salad in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve caesar salad

CAESAR SALAD image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CAESAR SALAD$5.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
Caesar Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$12.00
Kale & green leaf lettuce, Caesar dressing, herbed croutons, walnut parmesan. Not served with a side. Add grilled tofu, blackened tofu, BBQ seitan, buffalo seitan, or country fried seitan to your salad for 3.
More about Watercourse Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston