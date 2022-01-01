Chicken sandwiches in Uptown

Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pepper jack cheese, guacamole, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
More about Park & Co
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, truffle hot sauce, truffle hot sauce aoili and pickles on a challah bun.
More about Watercourse Foods
Prohibition image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prohibition

504 East Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Prohibition
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sambal Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Sambal Glaze (Chili sauce with garlic, soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, shallots) Cabbage Slaw dressed with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
More about Colorado Campfire

