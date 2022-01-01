Chicken sandwiches in Uptown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pepper jack cheese, guacamole, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, truffle hot sauce, truffle hot sauce aoili and pickles on a challah bun.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prohibition
504 East Colfax Ave, Denver
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00