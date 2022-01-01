Cookies in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve cookies

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Ice Cream Cookie sandwich$7.00
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Frosted Sugar Cookie - Taco$5.00
Two cookies with Chocolate Frosting, Brownie Pieces and "Frosting" lettuce, cheese and sour cream
Raspberry Lemon Cookie$3.50
Valrhona Framboise Inspiration Chocolate and Fresh Lemon Zest
Sugar Cookie Bars$5.00
Tender Buttery Shortbread with American Buttercream and Sprinkles
** frosting color may differ from picture **
More about D Bar Denver
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Ginger Molasses Cookie GF$3.50
gluten free ginger molasses cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
topped with flaky sea salt.
More about Watercourse Foods
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Cookie Dough Donuts$6.42
6 pieces of chocolate chip cookie dough, dipped in pancake batter and deep fried. Topped w/ powdered sugar.
House Made Cookies$3.00
House made chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, or M&M cookie.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg. All are Nut free.
More about Steuben's Uptown

