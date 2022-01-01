Denver restaurants you'll love
Denver's top cuisines
Must-try Denver restaurants
More about AllyCatz FireHouse
AllyCatz FireHouse
113 S State Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Bites
Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!
|Wings Starter
|$9.95
Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!
|Loaded Fries
|$9.95
Crispy Fries topped with Matt's Mac n Cheese sauce, Parmesan cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream and Green Onions.
More about AllyCatz GrubHouse
AllyCatz GrubHouse
107 S State St, Denver
|Popular items
|Barn Burner
|$12.95
Toppings: Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon Buffalo Sauce.
Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
|Up In Smoke
|$12.95
Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Battered Onion Rings with Bang-A-Rang BBQ Sauce.
Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
|Plain Tenderloin
|$12.95
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
More about Whiskey Junction-Denver IA - 101 s state st
Whiskey Junction-Denver IA - 101 s state st
101 s state st, denver