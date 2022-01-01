Nachos in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Denver restaurants that serve nachos

AllyCatz FireHouse image

 

AllyCatz FireHouse

113 S State Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.95
Piled high with your choice of chicken, beef taco meat or no meat, White Queso cheese sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Baja Pico, Black Olives and Jalapenos. All loaded on Fries or Tortilla Chips.
Kids Nachos$6.95
Kids Nachos: Tortilla Chips or Fries topped with White Queso Cheese, Lettuce, and Sour Cream. Add Beef or Chicken Taco Meat for $1.00
Drinks included for Dine in only on all Kids Menu Items.
More about AllyCatz FireHouse
AllyCatz GrubHouse image

 

AllyCatz GrubHouse

107 S State St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos OR Totchos$9.95
Choose between Tortilla Chips or Seasoned Tater Tots. Piled high with white queso cheese sauce, Beef Taco meat or chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, and jalapenos.
Kids Nachos or Totchos$6.95
Tortilla chips or tots topped with White Queso Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream. Add Beef or Chicken taco meat
for $1.00
More about AllyCatz GrubHouse

