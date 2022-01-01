Tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tacos
AllyCatz FireHouse
113 S State Street, Denver
|Taco (Ladder Truck) Calzone
|$14.99
Queso Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Beef or Grilled Chicken, Black
Beans wrapped in a warm Calzone. Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Sour Cream,
Guacamole, Baja pico, black olives, and Jalapeños served on the side.
AllyCatz GrubHouse
107 S State St, Denver
|Breakfast Tacos
|$7.95
Scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion all topped with cheddar cheese and Baja Pico. Served with tots or hash browns. Choose between 2 tacos
or 3 tacos meal.
|Kids Soft Shell Tacos (Meat, Lettuce and Cheese Only)
|$6.95
Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce
and cheese. Served with rice and beans or fries.
|Taco Salad
|$11.95
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese, taco meat, cilantro
lime rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños.
Choice of beef, chicken taco
meat or breaded fish.