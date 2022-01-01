Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve tacos

AllyCatz FireHouse image

 

AllyCatz FireHouse

113 S State Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco (Ladder Truck) Calzone$14.99
Queso Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Beef or Grilled Chicken, Black
Beans wrapped in a warm Calzone. Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Sour Cream,
Guacamole, Baja pico, black olives, and Jalapeños served on the side.
More about AllyCatz FireHouse
AllyCatz GrubHouse image

 

AllyCatz GrubHouse

107 S State St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$7.95
Scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion all topped with cheddar cheese and Baja Pico. Served with tots or hash browns. Choose between 2 tacos
or 3 tacos meal.
Kids Soft Shell Tacos (Meat, Lettuce and Cheese Only)$6.95
Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce
and cheese. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Taco Salad$11.95
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese, taco meat, cilantro
lime rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños.
Choice of beef, chicken taco
meat or breaded fish.
More about AllyCatz GrubHouse

