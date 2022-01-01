Go
Denver Milk Market

From celebrated Chef Frank Bonanno comes Denver Milk Market features 16 unique concepts housed inside one of the city’s most exciting new developments, Dairy Block. A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—meaning you can order from all concepts and pickup with easy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Basket$9.00
Crispy Tenders with a side of Fries
Burrito Bowl
Burrito
Ruth's Burger$7.50
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Butcher Sauce
The Lou's$7.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
Cali Club Grinder$14.00
Mesquite Smoked Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Guacamole, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise.
The Lou's Plus$8.25
Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Rooster Sauce
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Herbed Croutons
Lou's Sandwich & Fries$9.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Martin’s Famous Potato Bun with Rooster Sauce, Pickle. Served with Fries & a Soda.
Superfood Salad
Kale, Spinach, Lemon Ginger Vinaigrette, Red Quinoa, Edamame, Roasted Red Beets, Blueberries, Garbanzo Beans, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
