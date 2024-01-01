Baby back ribs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about Sports Page Food and Spirits
Sports Page Food and Spirits
7490 Waterside Crossing Blvd, Denver
|Sports Page Famous Baby Back Ribs
|$21.00
Slow smoked in our special seasoning sauce and chargrilled to order
More about Safari Miles
Safari Miles
390 N Nc 16 Business Hwy, Denver
|Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$21.99
Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce
|Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$27.99
Fall off the bone tender, Baby Back Ribs. Finished on the char-grill, topped with traditional BBQ sauce