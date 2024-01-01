Brisket in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve brisket
Tex-A-Lina Barbecue Co.
6109 NC HWY 16, Denver
|Chopped Brisket Flat Bread
|$14.00
Chopped Brisket Flat Bread-Flat Bread, Carolina Gold Sauce, Sweet Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing Drizzle, Bacon Bits, and Topped with Green Onions
Sports Page Food and Spirits
7490 Waterside Crossing Blvd, Denver
|Smoked Brisket Plate
|$13.00
Served with potato Casserole, baked beans, Cole slaw, and BBQ sauce.
|Beef Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.50
Carmalized onions, BBQ sauce, mixed cheese, w/ chipotle ranch
|Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$13.25
House cooked shredded brisket on a Fresh Baked Roll with pimento cheese, pickles, pepper bacon and drizzled with chipotle ranch.