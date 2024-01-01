Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve brisket

Consumer pic

 

Tex-A-Lina Barbecue Co.

6109 NC HWY 16, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Brisket Flat Bread$14.00
Chopped Brisket Flat Bread-Flat Bread, Carolina Gold Sauce, Sweet Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing Drizzle, Bacon Bits, and Topped with Green Onions
More about Tex-A-Lina Barbecue Co.
Consumer pic

 

Sports Page Food and Spirits

7490 Waterside Crossing Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Plate$13.00
Served with potato Casserole, baked beans, Cole slaw, and BBQ sauce.
Beef Brisket Quesadilla$12.50
Carmalized onions, BBQ sauce, mixed cheese, w/ chipotle ranch
Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.25
House cooked shredded brisket on a Fresh Baked Roll with pimento cheese, pickles, pepper bacon and drizzled with chipotle ranch.
More about Sports Page Food and Spirits

