Buffalo chicken pizza in Denver

Joey's
7913 Natalie Commons Drive, Denver
|LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$25.00
buffalo sauce, bacon, banana peppers, red onion
PIZZA
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 3738 N Highway 16
3738 N Highway 16, Denver
|16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$25.50
Our special blend of hot sauce spread on top of our handmade pizza dough then topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken marinated in our hot sauce mix.
|18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$27.50
Our special blend of hot sauce spread on top of our handmade pizza dough then topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken marinated in our hot sauce mix.
|14” gluten free buffalo chicken pizza
|$20.50