Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Joey's image

 

Joey's

7913 Natalie Commons Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.00
buffalo sauce, bacon, banana peppers, red onion
More about Joey's
Item pic

PIZZA

Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 3738 N Highway 16

3738 N Highway 16, Denver

Avg 4.1 (675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.50
Our special blend of hot sauce spread on top of our handmade pizza dough then topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken marinated in our hot sauce mix.
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.50
Our special blend of hot sauce spread on top of our handmade pizza dough then topped with our special blend of mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken marinated in our hot sauce mix.
14” gluten free buffalo chicken pizza$20.50
More about Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 3738 N Highway 16

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Caesar Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

Fudge

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Salad

Green Beans

Map

More near Denver to explore

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (591 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Boone

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston