Italian subs in Denver

Firehouse Quick Stop
6175 Highway 150 East, Denver
|Italian Sub
|$8.50
Ham, salami, and provolone on an 8" bun. Regularly comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing, and mayo unless specified.
PIZZA
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta
3738 N Highway 16, Denver
|Cold Italian Sub
|$10.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with our Italian dressing
|Hot Italian Sub
|$10.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with our Italian dressing