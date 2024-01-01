Wedge salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve wedge salad
Sports Page Food and Spirits
7490 Waterside Crossing Blvd, Denver
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$9.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Peppercorn Bacon topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Safari Miles
390 N Nc 16 Business Hwy, Denver
|Wedge Salad - Small
|$6.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.
|Wedge Salad - Large
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and apple wood smoked bacon.