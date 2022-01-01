Go
Denver Poke Company

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

SEAFOOD • POKE

1550 Platte St • $$

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon
Salmon marinated in our spicy poki sauce, served with kimchi, cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, avocado, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, and sesame seeds.
Kids Bowl$7.50
Da 808 - Hawaiian Style
Tuna and Octopus tossed in our classic sauce, served with ogo seaweed mix, sweet onions, and green onions, topped with furikake, sesame seeds, Hawaiian sea salt, and kizami nori.
Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl the way you like !
Sweet Ginger Tofu
Organic Tofu tossed in sweet soy served with edamame, hijiki salad, lotus roots, cucumbers, enoki ,mushrooms, green onions and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil crispy and chili threads
Seaweed Salad$5.50
Spicy Tuna
Tuna marinated in a spicy poki sauce served with cucumbers, sweet onions, green onions, choice of tobiko (regular, wasabi, or sriracha), topped with Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
Pineapple Basil Yellowtail**
Yellowtail tossed in a pineapple basil and classic sauce, served with pineapples, sea asparagus, serranos pepper, green onions, topped with crispy garlic, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and kizami nori.
Chili Mango Salmon
Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1550 Platte St

Denver CO

Sunday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 2:15 pm
