Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Denville
/
Denville
/
Clams
Denville restaurants that serve clams
The Pasta Shop Denville
13 1st Avenue, Denville
No reviews yet
LINGUINE AND CLAMS
$19.00
crushed garlic, chili flakes, lemon
BAKED CLAMS OREGANATA
$14.00
lemon & Calabrian oregano
More about The Pasta Shop Denville
Casa Bella Restaurant
300 U.S. 46, Denville
No reviews yet
1/2 LINGUINE CLAM SAUCE
$19.95
More about Casa Bella Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Denville
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Parmesan
Ravioli
Salmon
Pappardelle
Bruschetta
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
More near Denville to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Madison
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lake Hopatcong
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(155 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston