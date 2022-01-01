Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Denville

Denville restaurants
Denville restaurants that serve clams

The Pasta Shop Denville image

 

The Pasta Shop Denville

13 1st Avenue, Denville

TakeoutDelivery
LINGUINE AND CLAMS$19.00
crushed garlic, chili flakes, lemon
BAKED CLAMS OREGANATA$14.00
lemon & Calabrian oregano
More about The Pasta Shop Denville
Consumer pic

 

Casa Bella Restaurant

300 U.S. 46, Denville

TakeoutDelivery
1/2 LINGUINE CLAM SAUCE$19.95
More about Casa Bella Restaurant

