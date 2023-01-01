Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Denville

Go
Denville restaurants
Toast

Denville restaurants that serve cookies

The Pasta Shop Denville image

 

The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue

13 1st Avenue, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LAYLA'S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES & MILK$9.00
More about The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
Item pic

 

Bubble In Paradise

38 Broadway, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies & Cream Pocky$3.50
More about Bubble In Paradise

Browse other tasty dishes in Denville

Caesar Salad

Gnocchi

Short Ribs

Cheesecake

Salmon

Penne

Lasagna

Ravioli

Map

More near Denville to explore

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lake Hopatcong

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1920 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston