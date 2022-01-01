Eggplant parm in Denville
Denville restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about The Pasta Shop Denville
The Pasta Shop Denville
13 1st Avenue, Denville
|EGGPLANT PARM 'BITES'
|$11.00
More about Casa Bella Restaurant
Casa Bella Restaurant
300 U.S. 46, Denville
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$22.95
Thin sliced eggplant with melted mozzarella cheese served over linguine with tomato sauce.
|1/2 EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$17.95
Thin sliced eggplant with melted mozzarella cheese served over linguine with tomato sauce.