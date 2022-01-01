Gnocchi in Denville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Pasta Shop Denville image

 

The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue

13 1st Avenue, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RICOTTA GNOCCHI$24.00
with beef short rib ragu, stracciatella, herbs
More about The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Casa Bella Restaurant - 300 U.S. 46

300 U.S. 46, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 GNOCCHI PASTICCIATI$17.95
GNOCCHI PASTICCIATI$22.95
Potato dumplings with meat sauce, bechamel, peas and mushrooms
GNOCCHI LOMBARDI$22.95
Patato dumplings with mascarpone cheese, tomato pulp and a touch of pesto
More about Casa Bella Restaurant - 300 U.S. 46

