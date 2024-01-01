Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Denville
/
Denville
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Denville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
13 1st Avenue, Denville
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$13.00
homemade mozzarella & spicy tomato sauce
More about The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
Cafe Crevier - 25 E Main St
25 E Main St, Denville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$14.00
More about Cafe Crevier - 25 E Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in Denville
Pork Chops
Garlic Bread
Mussels
Ravioli
Tortellini
Lasagna
Thai Tea
Short Ribs
More near Denville to explore
Morristown
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Lake Hopatcong
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston