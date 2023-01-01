Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Denville

Denville restaurants
Denville restaurants that serve rice pudding

The Pasta Shop Denville image

 

The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue

13 1st Avenue, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VANILLA RICE PUDDING for here$12.00
with golden raisins
More about The Pasta Shop Denville - 13 First Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Crevier - 25 E Main St

25 E Main St, Denville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$7.00
More about Cafe Crevier - 25 E Main St

