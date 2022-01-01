DePasquale's at Night Caps Corner
Come in and enjoy!
339 River Street
Popular Items
Location
339 River Street
Newton MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shopper's Cafe
Friendly neighborhood pub
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special.
Located at 240 Moody street, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients.
When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!
Tempo
Now Offering Takeout and Delivery!
ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.
Paisano Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!