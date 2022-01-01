Depew restaurants you'll love
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
4933 Transit Road, Depew
|Falafel
|$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
|Gyro
|$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
Nickel City BrewZ
5175 Broadway #1, Depew
|Other Half DDH Roc Showers w/Motuieka IPA C16
|$4.00
7.4%
|Lagunitas Super Cluster DIPA C12
|$1.00
8%
|K2 Marshmallow Blue Razz Sour C16
|$6.00
6.5%
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
3440 Transit Road, Depew
|Chicken Finger (whole)
|$12.50
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
|Breadsticks
|$6.30
|Large Cheese (12 slices)
|$20.55
Duff's Famous Wings
550 Dick Road, Depew
|Italian Roll
|$1.50
|10 Wings
|$16.99
French Pub
1250 French Road, Depew
|Kids Fingers
|$7.00
Three chicken fingers, fries and apple sauce
|Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese
|Pretzel Stix
|$9.99
Four hot pretzel stix served with queso dipping sauce