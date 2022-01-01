Depew restaurants you'll love

Depew restaurants
Toast
  • Depew

Depew's top cuisines

Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Depew restaurants

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

4933 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel$12.85
All natural blend of veggies & beans, spiced and cooked to a perfect crisp. GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN
Gyro$12.85
A mix of lamb and beef, spiced, sliced, and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Nickel City BrewZ image

 

Nickel City BrewZ

5175 Broadway #1, Depew

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Other Half DDH Roc Showers w/Motuieka IPA C16$4.00
7.4%
Lagunitas Super Cluster DIPA C12$1.00
8%
K2 Marshmallow Blue Razz Sour C16$6.00
6.5%
More about Nickel City BrewZ
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON image

 

Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON

3440 Transit Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Finger (whole)$12.50
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
Breadsticks$6.30
Large Cheese (12 slices)$20.55
More about Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
Main pic

 

Duff's Famous Wings

550 Dick Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Italian Roll$1.50
10 Wings$16.99
More about Duff's Famous Wings
Consumer pic

 

French Pub

1250 French Road, Depew

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Fingers$7.00
Three chicken fingers, fries and apple sauce
Cheeseburger$13.99
Half pound burger or chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese
Pretzel Stix$9.99
Four hot pretzel stix served with queso dipping sauce
More about French Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Depew

Chicken Tenders

Map

